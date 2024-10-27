Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3,379.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $77,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 141,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

