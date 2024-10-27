Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $392.03 and last traded at $388.69. 266,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,616,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

