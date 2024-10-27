CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in CEMEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 400,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 132,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Barclays raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CEMEX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.12.

CX stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

