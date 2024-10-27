CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,345 shares of company stock worth $5,747,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA opened at $363.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.55 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.17.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

