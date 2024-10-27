CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.36% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

