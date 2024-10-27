CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Gartner by 5.7% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $266,541,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 0.9 %

IT stock opened at $513.36 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $535.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.