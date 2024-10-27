CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $353,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $336.00 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $424.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.15 and a 200-day moving average of $309.35.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

