CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.