CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 119 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $131.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

