CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,235 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $195.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average is $182.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

