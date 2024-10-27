CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 642 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $181.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.82 and a 200-day moving average of $153.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $114.69 and a 12-month high of $189.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.33. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

