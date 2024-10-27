CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 811 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 197,531 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

