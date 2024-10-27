CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 819 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum China were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $1,474,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Yum China by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 987,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after buying an additional 286,307 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.4% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 15.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 0.3 %

YUMC opened at $43.63 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum China news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.