On October 23, 2024, Century Communities, Inc. disclosed its financial performance for the third quarter of the year in a recently filed 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, issued a press release detailing its results of operations and financial condition for the three and nine months ended on September 30, 2024.

The full text of the press release was included as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing. It should be noted that the information presented in this report, including the press release, is considered “furnished” in accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K. Consequently, it should not be assumed as “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference into any other documents, unless expressly specified.

The press release accompanying the filing contains forward-looking statements, falling under the ambit of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements encapsulate the company’s present expectations but are subject to certain limitations and qualifications articulated in the press release and the company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Century Communities cautions that actual events and outcomes could diverge significantly from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

As per the filing, no information in the press release should be considered incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other documents filed in accordance with the Securities Act or Exchange Act, unless explicitly indicated.

The Form 8-K also listed the exhibit filed alongside the report, which is the press release dated October 23, 2024, announcing the financial results for the mentioned period. Furthermore, the cover page from the current report on Form 8-K was formatted in Inline XBRL as Exhibit 104.

In conclusion, the recent 8-K filing by Century Communities, Inc. offers insights into the company’s financial standing and operational performance for the third quarter of 2024, emphasizing the importance of reviewing cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

