Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,094 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

CQP stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

