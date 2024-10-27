Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

