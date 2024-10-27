CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) vs. Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Financial Contrast

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -57.09% -229.89% -66.23% Mastech Digital -2.10% 4.53% 3.52%

Volatility and Risk

CISO Global has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CISO Global and Mastech Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $55.81 million 0.19 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Mastech Digital $201.10 million 0.56 -$7.14 million ($0.34) -28.41

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CISO Global and Mastech Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mastech Digital beats CISO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. In addition, the company provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. Further, it offers digital transformation services, including digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. The company provides its services across various industry verticals, such as financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

