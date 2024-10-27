Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,788 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

