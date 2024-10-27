Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $45.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.58.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

