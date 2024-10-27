Commvault Systems (CVLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Commvault Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $134.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.72. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $165.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

