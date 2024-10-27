Compass Point Raises Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $36.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Compass Point from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of SKT opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. Tanger has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Tanger by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Tanger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tanger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

