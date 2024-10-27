Contrasting Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.50) -10.48 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 1 1 3.50 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 663.36%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.64% -28.23% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

