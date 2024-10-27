Convergence Financial LLC Has $718,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Convergence Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 330,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $570.04 and a 200-day moving average of $547.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

