Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Copart were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Copart by 141.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $51.71 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.