Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,461,000. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $891.22 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $891.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.41. The company has a market cap of $394.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,232. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,510 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $894.57.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

