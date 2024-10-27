Country Club Bank Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Country Club Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.