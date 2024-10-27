Country Club Bank Buys Shares of 1,175 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Country Club Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $19,755,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $16,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.83 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

