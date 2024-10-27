Country Club Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Country Club Bank reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $814,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.12 and its 200 day moving average is $226.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

