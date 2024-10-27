Country Club Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Country Club Bank lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

