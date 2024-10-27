Country Club Bank Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Country Club Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $95.61 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.