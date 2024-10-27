Country Club Bank Decreases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Country Club Bank decreased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

