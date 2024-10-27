Country Club Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Country Club Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $119,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

