Country Club Bank Has $343,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Country Club Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 13,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 405,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

USB stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

