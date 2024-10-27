Country Club Bank Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Country Club Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $53.79 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

