Country Club Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

