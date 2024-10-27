Country Club Bank Sells 11,903 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after purchasing an additional 635,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

