Country Club Bank Sells 1,519 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Country Club Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

