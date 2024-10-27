Country Club Bank Sells 455 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Club Bank trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,792.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $495.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.85.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.