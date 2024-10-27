Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $9.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,479.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coursera by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 10.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

