Creative Planning Buys 2,399 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $280.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $131.89 and a one year high of $306.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

