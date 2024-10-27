Creative Planning Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 856,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 270,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after buying an additional 72,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $35,583,199.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,881 shares of company stock worth $5,169,834. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

