Critical Comparison: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) and Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Credo Technology Group and Nordic Semiconductor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 1 0 7 1 2.89 Nordic Semiconductor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.56, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -12.05% -3.74% -3.30% Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Nordic Semiconductor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Nordic Semiconductor ASA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $217.59 million 29.74 -$28.37 million ($0.18) -217.67 Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.09 104.94

Nordic Semiconductor ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic Semiconductor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Nordic Semiconductor ASA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cellular IoT solutions comprising NB-IoT and LTE-M; Wi-Fi solution; Bluetooth Low Energy Systems-on-Chip (SoCs); Bluetooth LE audio products; Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; nRF52 and nRF51 wireless SoCs; and range extenders. It also provides Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Amazon sidewalk; multiprotocol SoCs; Bluetooth wireless technology; security solution; power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, and nPM6001 PMIC; cloud services, such as location, security, and device management services; nRF Cloud solution; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as audio, automotive, asset tracking, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, smart agriculture, smart home and metering, education, building automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

