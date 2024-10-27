Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

