CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $555,406,000 after buying an additional 389,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

