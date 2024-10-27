D.R. Horton (DHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.64. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

