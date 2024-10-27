Dakota Wealth Management Buys 263 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.69.

AON Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $375.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.01 and its 200 day moving average is $316.67. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $389.21.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.27. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

