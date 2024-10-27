Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $410,690,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,796,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 215.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 117,715 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 67,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 146,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 62,451 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

