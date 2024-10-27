Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $5,152,486.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,200,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,474,870.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,171 shares of company stock valued at $50,208,253. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.35.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

