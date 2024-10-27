Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.