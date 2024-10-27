Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.79.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.66. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

